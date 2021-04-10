One person taken to hospital after crash into Roanoke building

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in the 1600 block of Wayne Street NE Saturday.

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, emergency crews responded at around 5:15 p.m. for a report of a car that crashed into a building and left injuries.

The Roanoke Fire-EMS Heavy Technical Rescue Team was deployed to stabilize the structure.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.