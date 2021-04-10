Parry McCluer @ Narrows

NARROWS, Va. (WDBJ) - To Ragsdale Field where the Narrows Green Wave hosted Parry McCluer.

Late in the first quarter it was 3rd down and 21 for the Blues when QB Ty Ruley went deep for his favorite target Jalen Mitchell on the TD. The two point conversion made it 8-nothing and that was the first points allowed all year by the Wave.

Late in the second quarter, Ty Robinson ripped off a big run thanks to a little juke, and that set up Narrows inside the five yard line.

Quarterback Reid Bowman took things from there as he got in the endzone to put his team on the board as Narrows tried to overcome the slow start.

Under 2 minutes to go in the half and it was Bowman to Logan Green to cap things. Green made the great grab to make it 14-8 at the half and Narrows moved on with the 28 to 8 win.

