Results of chronic wasting disease surveillance in Virginia released

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Officials with The Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) say 20 hunter-harvested deer were infected with chronic wasting disease (CWD) this season.

The results come from two DWR Disease Management Areas (DMA) that are made up of 11 of the state’s counties, including Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah, Warren, Culpeper, Fauquier, Loudoun, Madison, Page, Orange and Rappahannock.

Within those counties, a total of 20 hunter-harvested white-tailed deer were confirmed to be infected with CWD.

The results come from sampling efforts from over 3,000 deer being testing for CWD from the area.

Of the 20 CWD-positive deer:

13 originated in Frederick County

Two originated in Shenandoah County

One was harvested in each of Madison, Loudoun, Fauquier, Rappahannock, and Warren Counties

DWR expects to receive and make available the results from CWD surveillance efforts in the remainder of counties not included in either DMA later this spring.

Chronic wasting disease is an incurable disease found in deer, elk, and moose in North America. It is a slow-acting and progressive neurologic disease that ultimately results in the death of the animal. According to DWR, the disease-causing agent is spread through the urine, feces, and saliva of infected animals.

