Senator Tim Kaine honors Rocky Mount National Guard’s 229th Chemical Company

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Senator Tim Kaine attended a ceremony on Saturday with the Rocky Mount National Guard’s 229th Chemical Company. He joined the company as they kick off a weekend celebration of recognizing the members for all their hard work during the pandemic.

Kaine also presented certificates of appreciation for the National Guard members who were deployed to the U.S. Capitol for security when the Capitol was under attack.

“It’s really important to me as a Virginian and as a member of the Armed Services Committee to come to events like this just so these patriotic people will know we are paying attention and we appreciate them,” Kaine said.

“The biggest takeaway is letting the soldiers know that hey, you went through quite a bit to do what you needed to do, and you’re being recognized for that,” Captain Justin Furtek, Commander of the 229th Chemical Company, said.

Kaine listed the 63 names of the soldiers in Rocky Mount, including Furtek, who were helping with security at the Capitol riots.

