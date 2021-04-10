Advertisement

Senator Tim Kaine honors Rocky Mount National Guard’s 229th Chemical Company

Senator Tim Kaine thanks members of the National Guard for all the hard work they've done this...
Senator Tim Kaine thanks members of the National Guard for all the hard work they've done this past year.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Senator Tim Kaine attended a ceremony on Saturday with the Rocky Mount National Guard’s 229th Chemical Company. He joined the company as they kick off a weekend celebration of recognizing the members for all their hard work during the pandemic.

Kaine also presented certificates of appreciation for the National Guard members who were deployed to the U.S. Capitol for security when the Capitol was under attack.

“It’s really important to me as a Virginian and as a member of the Armed Services Committee to come to events like this just so these patriotic people will know we are paying attention and we appreciate them,” Kaine said.

“The biggest takeaway is letting the soldiers know that hey, you went through quite a bit to do what you needed to do, and you’re being recognized for that,” Captain Justin Furtek, Commander of the 229th Chemical Company, said.

Kaine listed the 63 names of the soldiers in Rocky Mount, including Furtek, who were helping with security at the Capitol riots.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police say Botetourt Co. police impersonation, assault case from March dropped
FILE - In this Wednesday July 22, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip arrives for a...
Philip, defined by role of husband to British queen, dies
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
New charges added in Bryan mass shooting
DMX, the rapper and actor known for iconic hip-hop songs and a gruff delivery, is dead at 50,...
‘Nothing less than a giant’: Rapper-actor DMX dies at 50
Download the WDBJ7 Weather App and have notifications turned on. More storms are expected again...
Storms winding down tonight; Another active day Saturday

Latest News

Vicki Weaver camps out with her family at a gas station for this weekend's races.
NASCAR fans camp out for the weekend Martinsville races
Courtesy Montgomery County Emergency Services
Two taken to hospital after Montgomery Co. crash
The new combine is being built exclusively at Deere Harvester Works in East Moline
Deere unveils new combine built exclusively in the Quad Cities
West Virginia lawmakers pass needle exchange regulation bill