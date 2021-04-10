Storms move through this afternoon and evening

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

Areas of fog continue this morning

More storms by late afternoon into the evening

Severe weather possible (hail, strong wind, heavy rain)

SATURDAY

Areas of patchy dense fog will taper off by mid morning. We will see variably cloudy conditions into the afternoon. Any active weather should hold off until late afternoon into the evening hours.

TIMING: Models are showing the most active time between 3 p.m. Saturday to around 11 p.m. with numerous to widespread showers and storms expected.

Storm timing this afternoon and evening. (WDBJ Weather)

SEVERE RISK: Heavy rain with thunderstorms would be the main impact, but there may be a few isolated severe storms as well during the early evening Saturday. Stay weather aware!

SPC Outlook for Saturday (WDBJ Weather)

RAINFALL: There is the possibility that some stronger storms down across the Carolinas may “steal” some of our moisture Saturday night which could lower the amounts. At this point we’re keeping around .50″ to 1″ possible for the region, mostly late Saturday. Some isolated locations could see over an inch.

We could still see another 0.5-1.0" before the system exits early Sunday morning. (WDBJ)

MARTINSVILLE RACE WEATHER

Fans and drivers will be watching the weather closely over the race weekend in Martinsville. You’ll want to take the rain gear Saturday if you’re headed to the track. Confidence is increasing that rain coverage will be widespread and perhaps even a few storms as we go into Saturday evening.

We'll have to watch our for passing showers and storms. (WDBJ)

If the race needs to be postponed, Sunday afternoon should be dry.

SUNDAY

Any leftover showers exiting quickly early Sunday morning. More sunshine and mild conditions are expected. Afternoon highs reach the low 70s with breezy conditions.

We’ll get another stretch of dry weather into early next week.

