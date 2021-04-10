Storms move through this afternoon and evening
Another round of strong storms is possible as a cold front moves through.
WHAT WE’RE WATCHING
- Areas of fog continue this morning
- More storms by late afternoon into the evening
- Severe weather possible (hail, strong wind, heavy rain)
SATURDAY
Areas of patchy dense fog will taper off by mid morning. We will see variably cloudy conditions into the afternoon. Any active weather should hold off until late afternoon into the evening hours.
TIMING: Models are showing the most active time between 3 p.m. Saturday to around 11 p.m. with numerous to widespread showers and storms expected.
SEVERE RISK: Heavy rain with thunderstorms would be the main impact, but there may be a few isolated severe storms as well during the early evening Saturday. Stay weather aware!
RAINFALL: There is the possibility that some stronger storms down across the Carolinas may “steal” some of our moisture Saturday night which could lower the amounts. At this point we’re keeping around .50″ to 1″ possible for the region, mostly late Saturday. Some isolated locations could see over an inch.
MARTINSVILLE RACE WEATHER
Fans and drivers will be watching the weather closely over the race weekend in Martinsville. You’ll want to take the rain gear Saturday if you’re headed to the track. Confidence is increasing that rain coverage will be widespread and perhaps even a few storms as we go into Saturday evening.
If the race needs to be postponed, Sunday afternoon should be dry.
SUNDAY
Any leftover showers exiting quickly early Sunday morning. More sunshine and mild conditions are expected. Afternoon highs reach the low 70s with breezy conditions.
We’ll get another stretch of dry weather into early next week.
