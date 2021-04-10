Three LPD officers taken to hospital after Saturday morning crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Three Lynchburg Police Department officers were taken to the hospital Saturday with minor injuries after a crash at the intersection of Biltmore and Fort Avenues.

Two police vehicles were involved in the crash. According to Lynchburg Police, officers and Lynchburg Fire Department crews responded to the scene at approximately 8 a.m.

The officers were driving with emergency lights and sirens on to aid with a different incident at the time of the crash.

