Advertisement

Three LPD officers taken to hospital after Saturday morning crash

Two police vehicles were involved in the crash.
(KVLY)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Three Lynchburg Police Department officers were taken to the hospital Saturday with minor injuries after a crash at the intersection of Biltmore and Fort Avenues.

Two police vehicles were involved in the crash. According to Lynchburg Police, officers and Lynchburg Fire Department crews responded to the scene at approximately 8 a.m.

The officers were driving with emergency lights and sirens on to aid with a different incident at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police say Botetourt Co. police impersonation, assault case from March dropped
FILE - In this Wednesday July 22, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip arrives for a...
Philip, defined by role of husband to British queen, dies
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
New charges added in Bryan mass shooting
DMX, the rapper and actor known for iconic hip-hop songs and a gruff delivery, is dead at 50,...
‘Nothing less than a giant’: Rapper-actor DMX dies at 50
Download the WDBJ7 Weather App and have notifications turned on. More storms are expected again...
Storms winding down tonight; Another active day Saturday

Latest News

Courtesy Montgomery County Emergency Services
Two taken to hospital after Montgomery Co. crash
A patrol car was on its side on 5th Street.
Lynchburg Police vehicles collide while responding to call
Multi-vehicle crash in Roanoke County causes injuries
WDBJ7
One dead after Botetourt Co. crash, multiple injured