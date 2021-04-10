Two taken to hospital after Montgomery Co. crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple emergency crews responded to a dual-vehicle crash along Route 8 Saturday that landed two people in the hospital with serious injuries.

According to Montgomery County Emergency Services, the Riner Volunteer Fire Department, Riner Volunteer Rescue Squad and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded close to noon for a report of a head-on collision with possible entrapment.

Two vehicles were found with heavy damage. Two patients were found in one of the vehicles with no entrapment.

