Two taken to hospital after Montgomery Co. crash

Multiple crews responded at around noon Saturday.
Courtesy Montgomery County Emergency Services
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple emergency crews responded to a dual-vehicle crash along Route 8 Saturday that landed two people in the hospital with serious injuries.

According to Montgomery County Emergency Services, the Riner Volunteer Fire Department, Riner Volunteer Rescue Squad and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded close to noon for a report of a head-on collision with possible entrapment.

Two vehicles were found with heavy damage. Two patients were found in one of the vehicles with no entrapment.

