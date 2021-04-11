Advertisement

Bedford car show honors 16-year-old cancer patient

Hundreds came out to Bedford to see a car show and support a cancer patient.
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Curing with Cars organization held a car show Sunday to raise money for a 16-year-old girl with cancer.

Over 450 people came out to look at cars, while supporting Olivia Rowsey, who was diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, in February. Spencer Pittman, John Donner and Tristan White started the Curing with Cars team to help raise money for cancer patients like Rowsey.

Around 360 people brought their classic cars to the show and the event raised $1,200

