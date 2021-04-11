Advertisement

Church serves lunch to frontline workers

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A church in Roanoke showed its appreciation for frontline workers Saturday.

East Gate Church of the Nazarene cooked up a meal for all those who have been working to keep the community safe, healthy and educated during the pandemic.

They offered drive-through style meals for law enforcement, fire-EMS, medical personnel and teachers.

Garth Landis thought of the idea just a few days earlier and together, with his church community, they had a goal of serving 500 lunches.

“The people that we are trying to serve and the message we are trying to spread is bigger than us. It’s just love and appreciation for what they do for our community because we couldn’t do it without them,” Landis said.

Landis and another pit-master stayed up all night cooking more than 350 pounds of pork shoulder. Landis said it was a way they felt they could give back and show their thanks.

