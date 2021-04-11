Advertisement

Hideki Matsuyama wins the Masters to become first Japanese major champion

He finished the day at +1 and -10 for the tournament.
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, tees off at the 14th hole during the final round of the Masters...
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, tees off at the 14th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama has made history as the first male golfer from Japan to win a major championship.

Matsuyama held on after knocking one in the water at the 15th, shooting a 1-over 73 to win the Masters by one stroke.

A five-time winner on the PGA Tour, Matsuyama took control of the tournament with a brilliant 65 on Saturday, doing his best work after a rain delay.

Xander Schauffele closed within two strokes after Matsuyama made bogey at No. 15. But Schauffele put one in the water at the 16th and took the first triple-bogey of his major championship career.

That cleared the way for Matsuyama to claim the green jacket. He made a bogey at No 18 but that was enough to hold off Masters rookie Will Zalatoris, who stamped himself as a future star with a 9-under 279.

Matsuyama was one shot better at 278.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

