One person arrested after Galax fire Saturday night

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - A resident of a Galax home was arrested Saturday night as crews worked to contain a fire in the 2700 block of Crooked Creek Road.

According to the Galax Fire Department, the person was out of the home when crews responded. State Police and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office were asked to help with the suspect.

Two lines from E2 were pulled to begin a defensive attack on the fully-involved, wind-driven, single-story structure. Another line was pulled from E3 to cool a propane tank next to the home.

Fries Fire and Rescue stood in at the Galax firehouse during this event while personnel was out.

Extreme heavy wind and rain were fought to contain the fire in one and a half hours.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. WDBJ7 is working to determine details surrounding the arrest.

Multiple departments assisted at the site.

