Parties involved in Botetourt County deadly crash identified

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person driving recklessly, according to State Police, died at the scene of a crash on April 6 in Botetourt County after hitting a Toyota and sending three people to the hospital.

The driver, Juan Earl Hackley, 81 of Lanham, MD, died at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt.

Cheyenne E. Clark, 18 of Wytheville, was driving the Toyota while wearing a seatbelt.

