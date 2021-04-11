Advertisement

Parties involved in Botetourt County deadly crash identified

The driver, Juan Earl Hackley, 81 of Lanham, MD, died at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person driving recklessly, according to State Police, died at the scene of a crash on April 6 in Botetourt County after hitting a Toyota and sending three people to the hospital.

The driver, Juan Earl Hackley, 81 of Lanham, MD, died at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt.

Cheyenne E. Clark, 18 of Wytheville, was driving the Toyota while wearing a seatbelt.

