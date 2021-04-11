Advertisement

Rain wins again; Martinsville to have doubleheader Sunday

The Cup completion will begin at 4 p.m. following the conclusion of the Xfinity Series race.
Denny Hamlin (11) leads the field in Turn 2 prior to a rain delay in the NASCAR Cup Series auto...
Denny Hamlin (11) leads the field in Turn 2 prior to a rain delay in the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., Saturday, April 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Rain forced the postponement of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway after just 42 laps Saturday night, setting up a doubleheader Sunday.

The day will start at noon with the completion of an Xfinity Series race that was suspended after 91 laps Friday night. That race has 159 laps to complete, and the Cup completion will begin at 4 p.m. in conditions that weather forecasts suggest will be sunny and in the mid-70s.

Denny Hamlin led all but four of the 42 laps before a light drizzle intensified.

