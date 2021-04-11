Rich Creek Police search for missing man

RICH CREEK, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rich Creek Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Mark Anthony Green, 62, was last seen on Wednesday and has not made contact with his family since then.

According to police, Green left all of his medications, animals and belongings in his apartment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rich Creek Police Department at 540-921-3842.

