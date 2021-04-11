Advertisement

Rich Creek Police search for missing man

Man missing out of Giles County
Man missing out of Giles County(Richlands Creek Police Department)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICH CREEK, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rich Creek Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Mark Anthony Green, 62, was last seen on Wednesday and has not made contact with his family since then.

According to police, Green left all of his medications, animals and belongings in his apartment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rich Creek Police Department at 540-921-3842.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after being hit by driver as they crashed into Roanoke building
Multi-county pursuit leads to Bedford Co. crash
Courtesy Montgomery County Emergency Services
Two taken to hospital after Montgomery Co. crash
Isolated severe risk with downpours likely.
Heavy rain likely into tonight
Three LPD officers taken to hospital after Saturday morning crash

Latest News

Denny Hamlin (11) leads the field in Turn 2 prior to a rain delay in the NASCAR Cup Series auto...
Rain wins again; Martinsville to have doubleheader Sunday
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, a Baltimore police cruiser is seen parked...
Maryland lawmakers override vetoes on sweeping police reform
East Gate Church of the Nazarene cooked up a meal for all those who have been working to keep...
Church serves lunch to frontline workers
Courtesy Roanoke Fire-EMS
Two people displaced after Roanoke fire Saturday