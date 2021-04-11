Advertisement

Sunshine returns for today

A stray shower or storm is possible to the East.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

  • Sunny and mild today
  • A cold front could bring a stray shower to the East
  • Dry pattern continues this week

SUNDAY

Sunny and mild this morning. A cold front associated with the same complex system that has brought our active conditions the last few days will move through. This could generate a stray shower or storm, but it will likely be east of the Blue Ridge. Afternoon highs reach the 60s to low 70s. Winds look to increase behind this “cold” front with gusty winds from the Southwest 20-35 mph. Winds look to slow this evening.

Winds become gusty this afternoon.
Winds become gusty this afternoon.(WDBJ Weather)

We’ll get another stretch of dry weather into next week.

