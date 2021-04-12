Angels of Assisi awarded $500,000 in grant money

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Angels of Assisi in Roanoke is receiving $500,000 in grant money to continue its work caring for animals in the community.

“So this is huge. Half a million dollars is crazy,” Communications Director Dayna Reynolds said.

Petco Love awarded the grant to the nonprofit to support the shelter as it continues to work in the community.

The money will be put toward funding Angel of Assisi’s new $3 million facility currently under construction.

“It’s going to help get us in there sooner, and it’s just going to help us keep more people with their pets and help more pets in the community in need,” Reynolds said.

The new space will come with lots of upgrades including more parking, upgraded suites and additional exam rooms, Reynolds said.

“Which allows people to have shorter wait times so they can get their animals seen quicker and get them the care they need,” she said.

The project has faced a few challenges because of the pandemic.

“So the ground is broken we are just waiting for steel to get here. With COVID, building supplies have been delayed,” Reynolds said.

However Angels of Assisi said they are still on track to be inside the new facility by the end of 2021.

