Charlottesville-based Virginia 30 Day Fund turns one year old

Courtesy VA 30 Day Fund
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Over the past year, 1,000 small businesses across Virginia were able to stay afloat during the pandemic, thanks to the Virginia 30 Day Fund.

Now, the Charlottesville-based fund is celebrating its one-year mark. The fund provides eligible businesses a $3,000 dollar forgivable loan to cover costs.

Cville Coffee and Wine lost roughly 80% of their business due to the pandemic, but were able to open their doors with help from the fund.

Owner Toan Nguyen said the fund provided not only financial support, but also emotional support during a tough year.

“To have people to reach out and help, they genuinely want to help with no strings attached, it’s been really heartening. And that, to me, the emotional support is as important as the financial support,” Nguyen said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

