Driver dies after medical emergency at Franklin County Speedway

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A racecar driver died after a medical emergency Sunday at Franklin County Speedway.

Crews responded to the track at around 4 p.m. and the patient was airlifted to Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital where he later died.

According to Franklin County Public Safety Director Billy Ferguson, the driver was not involved in a race-involved incident.

The Franklin County Speedway was hosting the Commonwealth Carolina Clash on Sunday.

