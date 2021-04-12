Driver dies after medical emergency at Franklin County Speedway
The Franklin County Speedway was hosting the Commonwealth Carolina Clash on Sunday.
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A racecar driver died after a medical emergency Sunday at Franklin County Speedway.
Crews responded to the track at around 4 p.m. and the patient was airlifted to Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital where he later died.
According to Franklin County Public Safety Director Billy Ferguson, the driver was not involved in a race-involved incident.
