Early sunshine followed by rain showers Wednesday

Increasing wind today

Dry weather to begin this week

Midweek system brings rain and seasonable weather to follow

MONDAY & TUESDAY

The forecast will remain quiet to begin the week with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will mostly warm into the 60s & 70s Monday, with slightly warmer highs on Tuesday. Rain chances should be next to zero thanks to high pressure overhead. The exception to that will be in the mountains of West Virginia where we can’t rule out a stray shower.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds today. (WDBJ)

WEDNESDAY

A system to our north will swing a wave of energy our way by Wednesday. Not only will clouds returns, but so will showers by the afternoon. Scattered showers will continue into Wednesday night until a front swings through.

Showers become likely by the afternoon with cooler temperatures. (WDBJ Weather)

REST OF THE WEEK

After the rain exits Wednesday night, quieter weather returns through Friday with partly cloudy skies and seasonable weather. We could see the return of rain chances by the weekend, but there remains plenty of uncertainty on that system.

