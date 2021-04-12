Early sunshine followed by rain showers Wednesday
Dry and fair weather for much of the week outside of Wednesday
WHAT WE’RE WATCHING
- Increasing wind today
- Dry weather to begin this week
- Midweek system brings rain and seasonable weather to follow
MONDAY & TUESDAY
The forecast will remain quiet to begin the week with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will mostly warm into the 60s & 70s Monday, with slightly warmer highs on Tuesday. Rain chances should be next to zero thanks to high pressure overhead. The exception to that will be in the mountains of West Virginia where we can’t rule out a stray shower.
WEDNESDAY
A system to our north will swing a wave of energy our way by Wednesday. Not only will clouds returns, but so will showers by the afternoon. Scattered showers will continue into Wednesday night until a front swings through.
REST OF THE WEEK
After the rain exits Wednesday night, quieter weather returns through Friday with partly cloudy skies and seasonable weather. We could see the return of rain chances by the weekend, but there remains plenty of uncertainty on that system.
DOWNLOAD THE WDBJ7 WEATHER APP as we’ll send changes, updates and videos there first.