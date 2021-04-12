Advertisement

Half of US adults to be vaccinated by end of week

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(CNN) – The United States is approaching a major milestone in its fight against COVID-19.

The White House says by the end of the week, nearly half of all adults in the country will have had their first shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly 46% of adults in the US have already received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and about 28% are fully vaccinated.

Separately, the CDC now projects there will about 20,000 fewer coronavirus deaths by May 1.

This represents a slight slowing of the death rate over the last few weeks.

More than 556,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.

