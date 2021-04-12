Junior League of Roanoke Valley hosts Feeding Bodies and Minds initiative

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Junior League of Roanoke Valley is hosting a new initiative called Feeding Bodies and Minds. It’s a food and book drive that benefits Feeding Southwest Virginia Partner Pantries and West End Center for Youth.

Members hope this drive will increase awareness and drive donations for critically needed food and book supplies in the Roanoke Valley.

“Our focus in the Junior League is addressing poverty by helping to remove barriers and increase access to healthcare and food, so this drive kind of gives us an opportunity to meet a lot of those factors in our focus.,” Franny Apel, Community Council Vice President, JLRV:

Ways to donate include:

● Two Saturday drive-thru drop-offs: April 24 and May 1 at Earth Fare from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. (2203 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24014)

● Donate online, here, and your money will be used to support Feeding Southwest Virginia

● Visit the West End Center for Youth Amazon wish list here and purchase the item(s) that will be directly mailed.

