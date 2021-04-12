Millwald Theatre receives $500K grant from Appalachian Regional Commission

(WDBJ) - The restoration of the Millwald Theatre in Wytheville received a major boost today in the form of a grant announcement.

The Appalachian Regional Commission awarded $500,000 towards its recovery.

“The Millwald Theatre is an important asset for economic development in Wytheville. ARC’s award of $500,000 for its restoration will be a tremendous benefit for the project and, ultimately, the people of Wytheville. I look forward to seeing a show there when it is completed,” added Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA).

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.