New River Health District to see fewer J&J vaccine doses as nationwide supply decreases

By Janay Reece
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - New River Health district will be seeing fewer Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Officials say this comes as the J&J supply nationwide is expected to drop by 85 percent.

The district says this week, they’ll be getting nearly ten times less than what they’ve gotten before.

She says for now, they don’t have a reliable estimate of how much Johnson and Johnson will be getting in the next few weeks.

“Our Moderna and our Pfizer supplies have been somewhat reliable interested they are projecting that out a little bit more for us, and then again as I said, all of the projections are that by the end of May. The vaccine supply should open up considerably. And it should be more available to anybody who wants it,” said Dr. Noelle Bissell the director of the New River Health district.

The district is in Phases 2 and they will continue to vaccinate as many people as they can.

