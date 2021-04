CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was injured after a Sunday fire.

Crews responded to Sunnymeade Road for a house fire.

A child was injured and a woman was displaced.

A firefighter also had to be checked out by EMS but was able to continue working.

Authorities say the fire started from a lawn mower being fueled before the engine had cooled.

