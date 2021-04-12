Advertisement

Police identify victim after deadly crash into Roanoke building Saturday

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Roanoke Police, Timothy Gravely, 57 of Roanoke, died after a vehicle crashed into a building in the 1600 block of Wayne Street NE Saturday.

The driver, identified as Timothy Cotton, 46 of Roanoke, hit Gravely in the process and is charged with manslaughter.

He was arrested after being found near the scene.

No further details were released. Check back for updates.

