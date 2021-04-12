Pulaski seeks citizen’s feedback on comprehensive plan

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) -The town of Pulaski has started the process of updating the comprehensive plan which captures the Town’s vision for the future, guides growth, development, investments, and services to improve quality of life, and increase opportunities for citizens and current/prospective business owners.

“It provides a general guideline of what the community is looking for,” said Brady Deal the town planner and economic developer.

Anything from housing to transportation.

“Community planning in today’s modern age is very important and challenging, because you have several issues, but with those issues you have a lot of opportunities and right now we’re trying to make sure that we capitalize on our opportunities and to best do so it starts in the planning process,” said Deal.

An essential aspect of the comprehensive plan update is community feedback and the town is hoping to receive comments and suggestions from the public throughout the process.

“And the reason is because that’s the document that we designed based on our community feedback,” said Deal.

The town has teamed up with the New River Valley Regional Commission to develop a website where community members can track current progress on the comprehensive plan, get information of upcoming meetings and events, review draft documents, and make suggestions.

“You can also use an app on there to map out to pinpoint places that you frequently visit that you like, or places where there may be an issue,” said Deal.

Residents can learn more by visiting www.engagenrv.org/pulaski-comprehensiveplan.

