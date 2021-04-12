Advertisement

Roanoke honors Telecommunicator of the year

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The people who answer the call and send help when there’s an emergency are in the spotlight during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

And in Roanoke, the city has recognized its Telecommunicator of the Year.

During a ceremony Monday morning, E-911 Manager Sonya Roman presented the award to Communications Officer Dan Hobbes.

“I appreciate everyone’s hard work, and we get the job done,” Hobbes said to the applause of his co-workers.

Communications Officer Michelle Tringali also received a Service and Dedication Award.

The E-911 center handles over 300,000 incoming calls each year.

