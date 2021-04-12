Advertisement

Slope Failure Closes Part of Route 678 in Bath County

Transportation crews closed the road on Sunday and estimate the repairs will take about a week...
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Part of Route 678 (Indian Draft Road) in Bath County has been closed due to a slope failure, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

VDOT officials said in an email Monday afternoon that the affected portion of the road is in the Williamsville area, just south of the Highland County line. Transportation crews closed the road on Sunday and estimate the repairs will take about a week to complete.

Route 678 traffic will follow one of these posted detours:

  • Drivers approaching from the north (Highland County) will turn right to follow Route 609 (Burnsville Road/Dry Run Road) into Bath County, and then left on Route 614 (Tower Hill Road) to return to Route 678.
  • Drivers approaching from the south will turn left on Route 614, and then right to follow Route 609 (Dry Run Road/Burnsville Road) into Highland County to return to Route 678.

