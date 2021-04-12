Advertisement

Virginia Tech to open 2021 football season Sept. 3

(WHSV)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech will open its 2021 football season Friday, Sept. 3 against North Carolina.

The ACC confirmed the season-opening game Monday.

The game against the Tar Heels will mark the first of seven home games at Lane Stadium in 2021. Tech is set to host Pitt, Syracuse, Duke, Notre Dame, Middle Tennessee State and Richmond.

Tech will open the season with North Carolina for the first time since 1946. The Hokies have won their last two home games against North Carolina, including the longest game in ACC history, a six-OT, 43-41 victory in 2019.

Tech will close out its season on Nov. 27 with a Commonwealth Clash game at UVA.

Those interested in tickets for VT games can click here.

VIRGINIA TECH 2021 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

September 3                       NORTH CAROLINA

September 11                     MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE

September 18                       at West Virginia

September 25                     RICHMOND

October 2                              OPEN

October 9                             NOTRE DAME

October 16                          PITT

October 23                          SYRACUSE

October 30                            at Georgia Tech

November 5                          at Boston College

November 13                      DUKE

November 20                        at Miami

November 27                        at Virginia

December 4                          ACC Championship Game – Charlotte, NC

HOME GAMES IN BOLD – Schedule as of April 12, 2021 and subject to change

