Virginia Tech to open 2021 football season Sept. 3

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech will open its 2021 football season Friday, Sept. 3 against North Carolina.

The ACC confirmed the season-opening game Monday.

The game against the Tar Heels will mark the first of seven home games at Lane Stadium in 2021. Tech is set to host Pitt, Syracuse, Duke, Notre Dame, Middle Tennessee State and Richmond.

Tech will open the season with North Carolina for the first time since 1946. The Hokies have won their last two home games against North Carolina, including the longest game in ACC history, a six-OT, 43-41 victory in 2019.

Tech will close out its season on Nov. 27 with a Commonwealth Clash game at UVA.

Those interested in tickets for VT games can click here.

VIRGINIA TECH 2021 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

September 3 NORTH CAROLINA

September 11 MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE

September 18 at West Virginia

September 25 RICHMOND

October 2 OPEN

October 9 NOTRE DAME

October 16 PITT

October 23 SYRACUSE

October 30 at Georgia Tech

November 5 at Boston College

November 13 DUKE

November 20 at Miami

November 27 at Virginia

December 4 ACC Championship Game – Charlotte, NC

HOME GAMES IN BOLD – Schedule as of April 12, 2021 and subject to change

