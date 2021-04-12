Warner encouraged by visit to vaccination clinics

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - Senator Mark Warner says he believes Virginia has overcome many of the problems with the vaccine rollout. On Monday, he said he was encouraged by visits to two large vaccination clinics last week.

Warner visited vaccine clinics in Charlottesville and Roanoke. In both cases, he said he was impressed with the collaboration among different organizations.

“Some of the screw-ups that we’d seen in the early days of the roll-out I think are now a distant memory,” Warner told reporters during a teleconference Monday afternoon. “And it’s my hope that within the coming weeks literally everyone in Virginia who wants a shot will be able to get a shot with virtually no wait.”

The challenge now, Warner said, is to persuade more of those who have not been vaccinated to consider getting the shots.

