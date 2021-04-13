After tumultuous debate, Franklin County schools say full-time learning going well

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - At Franklin County Schools, class is back in session, five days a week. Officials say so far, the expanded schedule is going “really well.”

“We got all our students here, got them back home. Everybody had lunch,” said Director of Operations Jason Guilliams.

Monday marks two weeks since the start of the district’s expanded schedule. Pre-K through 12th grade students now attend five days a week in-person, or online.

The new schedule comes after months of intense debate. The five-day-a-week schedule had been called “reckless” by some teachers when it was up for discussion in January. Those concerns delayed the full return to the end of March.

Students’ return to the classroom also coincides with an increase in COVID-19 cases in the district. However Guilliams says its too soon for there to be any connection.

“Absolutely not,” he said. “Our spike was all the way through March: 29 total cases, students and staff. Still that 29 was much lower than the previous months that we’ve had.”

One challenge the district still faces: transportation. Overcrowding is an issue on some school buses. An open letter signed by 171 Franklin County students raised concerns about a lack of social distancing on some buses, and the refusal of some students to wear masks on the bus.

When asked, Guilliams said “that had to do with staff being out. We’ll try to make adjustments so we don’t have a huge amount of overcrowding on buses.”

One piece of good news: the district says it is on track to make a senior prom and graduation happen later this year.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.