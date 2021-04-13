Advertisement

Authorities respond to multiple burglaries at Chinese restaurants in the Lynchburg and Bedford vicinities

A series of four burglaries were reported.
Courtesy Lynchburg Police
Courtesy Lynchburg Police(Lynchburg Police)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - A series of burglaries struck four Chinese restaurants over the weekend in the areas of Lynchburg and Bedford.

On Sunday, reports of three separate burglaries from overnight at Trust Chinese Restaurant (2221 Florida Avenue), Good Taste Chinese Restaurant (7701 Timberlake Road), and King House Chinese Restaurant (2509 Memorial Avenue) were relayed. The front door was broken and an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen in each case.

A fourth burglary was reported on Sunday at Beijing Chinese Restaurant (12130 East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike) and included two subjects with dark clothing breaking into the business that morning.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 434-455-6161 for information pertaining to the Lynchburg cases, and 540-586-4800 for the Bedford burglaries. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver dies after medical emergency at Franklin County Speedway
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
Courtesy The Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Woman arrested after man found dead in Franklin County home Monday
Police identify victim after fatal crash into Roanoke building
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive

Latest News

Brooklyn Center's mayor announces two resignations in response to the Daunte Wright shooting.
GRAPHIC: Minnesota cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist’s death
Northam visits vaccination sites 4.13.21
Northam visits vaccination sites 4.13.21
The University of Virginia Rotunda
UVA freezes undergrad tuition for 2021-22
A post on Martin Misjuns' public figure page.
Lynchburg fire captain files lawsuit against city, officials
Martinsville Police
Man arrested after allegedly firing into vehicle in Martinsville