Authorities respond to multiple burglaries at Chinese restaurants in the Lynchburg and Bedford vicinities

(WDBJ) - A series of burglaries struck four Chinese restaurants over the weekend in the areas of Lynchburg and Bedford.

On Sunday, reports of three separate burglaries from overnight at Trust Chinese Restaurant (2221 Florida Avenue), Good Taste Chinese Restaurant (7701 Timberlake Road), and King House Chinese Restaurant (2509 Memorial Avenue) were relayed. The front door was broken and an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen in each case.

A fourth burglary was reported on Sunday at Beijing Chinese Restaurant (12130 East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike) and included two subjects with dark clothing breaking into the business that morning.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 434-455-6161 for information pertaining to the Lynchburg cases, and 540-586-4800 for the Bedford burglaries. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

