Bedford firefighter taken to the hospital as crews worked two fires Monday

Two fires were reported Monday afternoon.
Courtesy Bedford Fire Department
Courtesy Bedford Fire Department(Bedford Fire Department)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford firefighter was taken to the hospital Monday with non-critical injuries as crews worked two different incidents Monday afternoon.

The first scene was located at 108 September Lane, where crews responded to a report of a structure fire. The firefighter was injured while working this first incident.

While at the scene, a second fire was reported at Tootsie’s Diner (8123 Moneta Road). Firefighters found the single-story commercial building with smoke showing from one side. A grease fire was located and extinguished at the back of the building.

A total of 16 members of the department responded to the scenes.

