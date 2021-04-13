Bedford firefighter taken to the hospital as crews worked two fires Monday
Two fires were reported Monday afternoon.
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford firefighter was taken to the hospital Monday with non-critical injuries as crews worked two different incidents Monday afternoon.
The first scene was located at 108 September Lane, where crews responded to a report of a structure fire. The firefighter was injured while working this first incident.
While at the scene, a second fire was reported at Tootsie’s Diner (8123 Moneta Road). Firefighters found the single-story commercial building with smoke showing from one side. A grease fire was located and extinguished at the back of the building.
A total of 16 members of the department responded to the scenes.
