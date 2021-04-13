Carilion Clinic helps people prepare for end-of-life care

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic wants folks to think about the future and how to plan for end-of-life care.

“It’s our belief that education and information, being presented with choices and resources, is a way of empowering the patient to assume control over their healthcare,” Geriatrics, Hospice and palliative Medicine Chief Dr. Brian Unwin said.

Dr. Unwin will host the virtual presentation Thursday at noon.

The chief of Geriatrics, Hospice and Palliative Medicine plans to discuss how to honor values and wishes and create a plan for the future.

You can register for the virtual event online.

