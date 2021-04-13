One taken to hospital as crews work house fire on Harrison Avenue NW
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: One person was taken to the hospital with serious burns, according to the chief.
There was a fire on the front porch of the home, with more flames in the eaves being found.
The cause is still unknown.
EARLIER STORY: According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, crews were dispatched at approximately 6:13 p.m. to the 500 block of Harrison Avenue NW for a report of a fire.
Smoke and flames were found leaving the building. Crews are on-scene working the incident.
