One taken to hospital as crews work house fire on Harrison Avenue NW

Check back for updates.
WDBJ
WDBJ(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: One person was taken to the hospital with serious burns, according to the chief.

There was a fire on the front porch of the home, with more flames in the eaves being found.

The cause is still unknown.

Check back for updates.

EARLIER STORY: According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, crews were dispatched at approximately 6:13 p.m. to the 500 block of Harrison Avenue NW for a report of a fire.

Smoke and flames were found leaving the building. Crews are on-scene working the incident.

Check back for updates.

