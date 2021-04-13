Fan of seafood? Here’s how to find out what’s in season in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Blue Crab season is officially underway in Virginia!

According to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the coastal waters of Virginia are some of the most productive harvesting grounds in the country - coming in as the third-largest seafood producer in the United States.

Blue Crab is currently in season, along with several others, including catfish, clams and oysters to name a few!

To find out what’s in season throughout the year, click here.

