Advertisement

Fan of seafood? Here’s how to find out what’s in season in Virginia

See how the year shapes up for seafood.
(WHSV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Blue Crab season is officially underway in Virginia!

According to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the coastal waters of Virginia are some of the most productive harvesting grounds in the country - coming in as the third-largest seafood producer in the United States.

Blue Crab is currently in season, along with several others, including catfish, clams and oysters to name a few!

To find out what’s in season throughout the year, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver dies after medical emergency at Franklin County Speedway
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
Courtesy The Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Woman arrested after man found dead in Franklin County home Monday
Police identify victim after fatal crash into Roanoke building
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive

Latest News

As the weather warms up, there are few places better to be than Smith Mountain Lake.
Hometown Eats: Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House in Moneta
Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House
Hometown Eats: Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House in Moneta
Hometown Eats: Chris's Coffee & Custard
Hometown Eats: Chris's Coffee & Custard
Custard at Chris's Coffee & Custard
Hometown Eats: Chris’s Coffee & Custard