First Lady Pamela Northam visits vaccination clinics and schools in Southwest Virginia

HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s first lady Pamela Northam stopped in a few of our hometowns Tuesday and was all smiles, as she toured one vaccination clinic in Carroll County.

“It’s so important to come out and thank the many people in the community who are making this possible today. We are so grateful to all the different participants and it really takes a whole community; it takes a village to get this done,” said Virginia’s first lady Pamela Northam.

She visited this vaccination site at Hillsville Pentecostal Holiness Church.

“I couldn’t tell you how relieved I was to think that, you know by July-- the Fourth of July we can be hugging our elders again holding our babies in our laps,” said Northam.

Northam also noted how she is feeling after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last month.

“I had Johnson and Johnson and did great with it,” said Northam.

The first lady was also joined by Dr. Dan Carey, Virginia’s Secretary of Health and Human Resources--- who says the news about the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is concerning, but he’s glad there’s a surveillance system being used to keep track of potential side effects.

“It is cautionary to put this on hold, but there are clinics around Virginia that we’re counting on Johnson & Johnson so those clinics if they do have doses that could switch to either Moderna or Pfizer, they can, or they may have to be delayed,” said Dr. Dan Carey Virginia’s Secretary of Health and Human Resources.

Carey also said local health departments and vaccine providers are adjusting as best as they can to the pause in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“We’re all taking it one step at a time,” said Dr. Carey.

The first lady also stopped in Symth County to visit a second vaccination clinic to thank those there for helping with vaccination efforts as well.

