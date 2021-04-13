Fourteen arrested on narcotics charges in Appomattox County

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Fourteen people have been arrested for narcotics distribution in Appomattox County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The arrests come as a result of an approximately six-month-long investigation by the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office and the Central Virginia Narcotics Task Force, which is made up of members from the Appomattox, Amherst and Campbell county sheriff’s offices, as well as the Virginia State Police.

The 14 below-named people were wanted on more than two dozen charges, including the distribution and possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine.

Charles Aubin Burks, 43, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Cameron D. Tramell, Sr., 45, PWID methamphetamine

Jason D. McCormick, 34, PWID methamphetamine

Cory L. Glover, 32, PWID methamphetamine

Timothy Ryland Ferguson, 38, PWID methamphetamine

Jeremy L. Biglow, 32, PWID methamphetamine

Brandon Hayes Wingfield, 36, PWID methamphetamine

Melvin D. Gunter, Jr., 37, PWID methamphetamine

Tyrone W. Hunter, 46, PWID methamphetamine

Angel Y. Lobo, 48, possession methamphetamine

Chad D. Moore, 35, PWID methamphetamine

Larry Lee West, 49, PWID methamphetamine, possession cocaine

James Johnson, 28, PWID methamphetamine

Jesse Wayne Hoskins, 24, possession of methamphetamine

