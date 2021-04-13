Advertisement

Fourteen arrested on narcotics charges in Appomattox County

(WJHG/WECP)
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Fourteen people have been arrested for narcotics distribution in Appomattox County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The arrests come as a result of an approximately six-month-long investigation by the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office and the Central Virginia Narcotics Task Force, which is made up of members from the Appomattox, Amherst and Campbell county sheriff’s offices, as well as the Virginia State Police.

The 14 below-named people were wanted on more than two dozen charges, including the distribution and possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine.

  • Charles Aubin Burks, 43, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • Cameron D. Tramell, Sr., 45, PWID methamphetamine
  • Jason D. McCormick, 34, PWID methamphetamine
  • Cory L. Glover, 32, PWID methamphetamine
  • Timothy Ryland Ferguson, 38, PWID methamphetamine
  • Jeremy L. Biglow, 32, PWID methamphetamine
  • Brandon Hayes Wingfield, 36, PWID methamphetamine
  • Melvin D. Gunter, Jr., 37, PWID methamphetamine
  • Tyrone W. Hunter, 46, PWID methamphetamine
  • Angel Y. Lobo, 48, possession methamphetamine
  • Chad D. Moore, 35, PWID methamphetamine
  • Larry Lee West, 49, PWID methamphetamine, possession cocaine
  • James Johnson, 28, PWID methamphetamine
  • Jesse Wayne Hoskins, 24, possession of methamphetamine
