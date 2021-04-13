Lynchburg City Schools brings back some students four days per week

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The school buses are heading out more often around Lynchburg.

That’s because Lynchburg City Schools began a new schedule for some kids Tuesday. Its youngest hybrid learners in pre-K through second grade went back four days per week.

“That means that our Cohort A students and our Cohort B students were combined together in classrooms for the very first time,” said Amy Pugh, deputy superintendent.

Pugh says hybrid third through fifth graders will join those ranks soon.

The school system is also opting to bring hybrid sixth graders back four days per week in the middle of May.

That will come just a couple weeks before the end of the school year.

“For some of them, two days a week is all they’ve had. They haven’t been with their peers, they haven’t really gotten to experience that middle school experience with their friends and their peers, but seventh and eighth grade students had that opportunity last year, so we started just with sixth grade,” said Pugh.

She says staffing and safety are two other reasons why that grade level was picked to return to the four-day week.

“One of the other reasons that we went with sixth grade is just for safety reasons in terms of movement throughout the school, so with the smaller number of students, it’s just bringing a smaller number in versus seventh and eighth grade as well,” said Pugh.

As schools get near the end of their year, the Standards of Learning also take the spotlight.

Pugh says those tests shouldn’t be greatly impacted by the schedule adjustments.

