Lynchburg fire captain files lawsuit against city, officials

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg firefighter is suing the city and some of its officials.

Fire captain Martin Misjuns filed that suit at the end of March.

The suit alleges a breach of contract and violation of constitutional rights.

That comes after some social media posts by Misjuns were called transphobic by some community members.

Misjuns is seeking back pay with interest along with other relief.

