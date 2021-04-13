Man arrested after allegedly firing into vehicle in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Anthony Eugene Moore, 36 of Martinsville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting last week on Armstead Avenue.

On Thursday, officers responded to the area for a report of a fight that was in progress with shots fired. Shortly thereafter, victims were at the police department to report they were shot at.

No injuries were reported. One vehicle was hit with numerous shots.

The suspect is charged with Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle, Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Felon, Reckless Handling of a Firearm, and Discharging a Firearm within the city. He is being held at the Martinsville City Jail without bond.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 276-403-5328 or Crime Stoppers at 276-632-7463. According to Martinsville Police, rewards of up to $2,500 could be granted for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect, or suspects.

