Rain showers return by Wednesday

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

Wind subsides Tuesday

Midweek system brings rain and seasonable weather to follow

Weekend appears dry

TUESDAY

Morning skies will begin partly to mostly sunny with more clouds entering through the afternoon.

Rain chances should be next to zero thanks to high pressure overhead. The exception will be in the mountains of West Virginia where we can’t rule out a stray shower.

Winds won’t be as strong Tuesday, and afternoon highs will sneak up a degree or two higher than Monday, reaching the low 70s.

Increasing clouds later in the day. (WDBJ Weather)

WEDNESDAY

A system to our north will swing a wave of energy our way by Wednesday. Not only will clouds returns, but so will showers by the afternoon. The day won’t be a washout, but shower chances, and even an isolated storm, is possible anytime until early evening.

Afternoon temperatures climb to the upper 60s.

Rain showers move back into the area by Wednesday as a frontal boundary moves through.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

Quiet weather returns through Friday with partly cloudy skies and seasonable afternoon temperatures with highs in the low/mid 60s.

Cooler weather moves in to end the work week. (WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

At this point, no big changes in the weekend with skies remaining partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Afternoon highs return to the low 60s.

