Rocky Mount names new town manager

The Town Council unanimously approved the employment agreement with Wood on April 12.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Rocky Mount is welcoming Robert J. Wood as its newest town manager.

Wood is the former city administrator of West Lake Hills, Texas and will replace James Ervin who is retiring after 14 years at the position.

“Rocky Mount is gaining a seasoned individual with a track record of achievement as a local government manager. All of us on Council were impressed by his knowledge, experience, and demeanor and we believe that he will be an excellent fit for our town,” added Steve Angle, Mayor of Rocky Mount.

The national search for the new town manager was aided by the Berkley Group of Bridgewater, Virginia, and was narrowed down from 12 candidates to four remaining finalists for interviews.

Wood graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Arts with honors in economics and a master’s degree in public affairs. He is an Eagle Scout and fluent in Spanish.

Wood will assume his role on May 1, 2021.

Click here for more on Rocky Mount.

