Three adults, dog displaced after Roanoke County fire Tuesday

Crews responded at approximately 2:40 p.m. for a report of a residential structure fire, and found heavy fire and smoke leaving a second-story window.
Roanoke County Fire and Rescue(Roanoke County Fire and Rescue)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire in the 3000 block of Creekwood Drive Tuesday left three adults and a dog without a home.

Crews responded at approximately 2:40 p.m. for a report of a residential structure fire, and found heavy fire and smoke leaving a second-story window.

Two adults and a dog were in the building at the time of the fire and were able to evacuate safely. No injuries were reported.

According to Roanoke Fire and Rescue, the flames were knocked down within twenty minutes of the first crew arriving at the scene.

The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is working to gather a damage estimate.

