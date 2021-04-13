Advertisement

Two injured in small plane crash near Valley airport

A small plane has crashed near Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport, or SHD.
By Kyle Rogers
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) — A small plane crashed near Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport, or SHD, on Monday night.

First responders were on the scene along a stretch of Little Run Road which runs parallel to the airport in Weyers Cave.

Virginia State Police said at least two people were injured just after 7:00 p.m. when a small, private plane with a pilot and a passenger were on board doing touch-and-go landings at the airport when it crashed into a woodline just outside of the airport’s property.

Both people on-board were taking to Sentara RMH for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to VSP.

The FAA and NTSB have both been notified. The crash remains under investigation.

A spokesperson with SHD said the plane was not based at the airport.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.

