Two injured in small plane crash near Valley airport

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) — A small plane crashed near Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport, or SHD, on Monday night.

First responders were on the scene along a stretch of Little Run Road which runs parallel to the airport in Weyers Cave.

Virginia State Police said at least two people were injured just after 7:00 p.m. when a small, private plane with a pilot and a passenger were on board doing touch-and-go landings at the airport when it crashed into a woodline just outside of the airport’s property.

Both people on-board were taking to Sentara RMH for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to VSP.

The FAA and NTSB have both been notified. The crash remains under investigation.

Plane crash near @SHDairport. Tail number blurred out. pic.twitter.com/8jVmlJJLoj — Jay Webb (@WHSVjaywebb) April 12, 2021

A spokesperson with SHD said the plane was not based at the airport.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.