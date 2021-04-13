Advertisement

Virginia Tech to hold a vaccination clinic at Lane Stadium

The clinic will be held at Lane Stadium.
The clinic will be held at Lane Stadium.
By Janay Reece
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech will host a student vaccination clinic on April 15.

The clinic will be held at Lane Stadium from 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

The university encourages those who will be getting a vaccine to do not come early for your appointment - the times are intentionally spaced out to avoid long waits and backups in the parking lot. Please arrive 10 minutes early with all paperwork in hand.

2,500 students will receive their first dose of a vaccine.

To learn more about the vaccination clinic, visit the university’s website here.

