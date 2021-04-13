Virginia will pause J&J vaccinations until investigation is complete

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday, the FDA and CDC recommended a pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, in order to review data on a rare but severe blood clot that presented in some people after receiving the vaccine.

Dr. Danny Avula, the Virginia state vaccination coordinator, said the VDH is closely monitoring the federal government’s actions and that all J&J vaccines will cease in Virginia until the investigation is complete.

If you have an upcoming appointment for a J&J vaccine, you will be contacted to reschedule, according to the VDH.

“This pause is reassuring in that it demonstrates that the systems that are in place to monitor vaccine safety are working. We look forward to a thorough review by federal health officials. Meantime, we will continue Virginia’s vaccine rollout at this time with the other two authorized vaccines, developed by Pfizer and Moderna,” a statement from Dr. Avula read.

