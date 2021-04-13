Woman arrested after man found dead in Franklin County home Monday

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Carol Elizabeth Long, 59 of Ferrum, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder Monday after a man was found dead at her home in the 11000 block of Franklin Street.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the 911 center received a request for a well-being check shortly before 11:30 a.m. for the home of Walter Sigmon and Carol Long.

Long told a deputy that Walter Gail Sigmon, 62 of Ferrum, was dead in the home.

This was an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the community.

Long is being held on no bond.

