Advertisement

Woman arrested after man found dead in Franklin County home Monday

The 911 center received a request for a well-being check shortly before 11:30 a.m. for the home of Walter Sigmon and Carol Long.
Courtesy The Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy The Franklin County Sheriff's Office(The Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Carol Elizabeth Long, 59 of Ferrum, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder Monday after a man was found dead at her home in the 11000 block of Franklin Street.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the 911 center received a request for a well-being check shortly before 11:30 a.m. for the home of Walter Sigmon and Carol Long.

Long told a deputy that Walter Gail Sigmon, 62 of Ferrum, was dead in the home.

This was an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the community.

Long is being held on no bond.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver dies after medical emergency at Franklin County Speedway
WDBJ7
Parties involved in Botetourt County deadly crash identified
One person dead after being hit by driver who crashed into Roanoke building
One dead after crash in Henry County along 220
In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he...
GRAPHIC: Lawsuit alleges Virginia police threatened Army officer during traffic stop

Latest News

Students Back To Class Franklin County 4.12.21
Students Back To Class Franklin County 4.12.21
Courtesy Bedford Fire Department
Bedford firefighter taken to the hospital as crews worked two fires Monday
Rocky Mount names new town manager
A small plane has crashed near Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport, or SHD.
Two injured in small plane crash near Valley airport