3,500 students to be vaccinated at Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium

By Janay Reece
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech has now joined the list of vaccination sites in the New River Health District.

“And what’s a big difference, if you will, is this is actually going to be the largest scaled vaccination clinic that the New River Health District has managed to this point in our community,” said Mark Owczarski, a spokesperson for Virginia Tech.

Officials say the logistics of this clinic will be similar to the others held at various churches and Radford University’s Dedmon Center.

“The Lane Stadium site allows more people to kind of go through in one day, because of the size of the facility and all of that,” said Owczarski.

Only first doses will be given, and appointments for the clinic are already full but the university is hopeful more may come.

“We will certainly avail Lane stadium for future clinics, particularly if, if the focus is on our students - and we have 35,000 students that can be vaccinated. We would love to host them to help,” said Owczarski.

Tech says for now, vaccinations will not be required for students to return in the fall but will be highly encouraged.

“We’re working with folks in Richmond, we’re working and talking to higher education colleges and universities across the state and across the country to really figure out what the best practices will be in the future,” said Owczarski.

Officials say if you have an appointment come on time, bring an ID and fill out your paperwork ahead of time.

To learn more about the vaccination clinic on April 15 at Lane Stadium, visit Virginia Tech’s website here.

