Artists 4 Israel and the Hillel Center team up to promote peace in the Middle East

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hillel Center at Virginia Tech and Artists 4 Israel are teaming up to help promote peace in the Middle East.

Artists 4 Israel is an organization that takes art and helps communities affected by terrorism and hate.

Graffiti artists spray painted an 18-foot by 14-foot canvas and built a wooden camel.

They’ve done work like this throughout Israel, transforming bomb shelters into works of art — all to help spread peace.

The camel and the painting will be set up together in front of the Hillel Center as an exhibit to help educate people about what many have faced in the Middle East.

To learn more about Artists 4 Israel you can visit their website here.

